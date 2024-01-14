The Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education has directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from Monday, January 15 onwards. The order is applicable for Nursery, KG and Primary classes among others. “However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 p.m. till further directions”, the order read. Delhi School Winter Holiday: Govt Announces Six-Day Winter Vacation for Schools, Check Dates Here.

Delhi Schools to Reopen Tomorrow After Winter Break

Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education orders - “It is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and… pic.twitter.com/phRNy0y8s0 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

