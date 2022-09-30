The water levels of the Yamuna river have been rising for the past few days due to heavy rains in the area. Meanwhile, locals who reside next to the river suffer due to rising water levels. "We've shifted our own polythene tents from our slum area here. Last year our jhuggis were flooded. Politicians only come to us during elections, promise support but forget soon after," a local woman was quoted as saying. Delhi Rains: Yamuna River Flowing Above Danger Mark Due to Incessant Rainfall; Evacuation Begins.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Water levels of Yamuna rise, people residing next to river suffer We've shifted our own polythene tents from our slum area here. Last yr our jhuggis were flooded. Politicians only come to us during elections, promise support but forget soon after: An affected woman pic.twitter.com/HOwJxLkELS — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

