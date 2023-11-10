Amid the sudden weather change in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, November 10, took to social media to share the weather forecast for the national capital. Taking o X, formerly Twitter, IMD said that people in Delhi will enjoy seven days of changing weather from November 10 to November 16. The weather agency said Delhi will have a clear sky and shallow fog in the morning for seven days. "Get ready for an exciting week ahead!" the IMD said. The development comes after Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday morning as overnight rains relieved Delhiites from air pollution. Meanwhile, the AAP government in Delhi is gearing up to combat rising air pollution with artificial rainfall in the national capital. Delhi: Sudden Change in Weather, Light Rainfall Surprise Delhiites, Bring Relief From Air Pollution (See Pics and Videos).

Delhi Weather Forecast:

Get ready, Delhi! 📢 #Delhi7DayForecast has got you covered! 🔢 Enjoy 7 days of changing weather: mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning. ⛅☁️🌧❄️ Get ready for an exciting week ahead! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/a4BzQgXoGy — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 10, 2023

