Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar had a narrow escape after an eagle hit his helicopter. The incident occurred near Hosakote when he was on his way to Mulabagilu for an election rally for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Reportedly, the impact was so strong that the glass of the helicopter broke, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Bengaluru’s HAL airport. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: State Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Takes Swipe at Amit Shah, Says 'People Are Fed Up With Double-Engine Govt' (Watch Video).

DK Shivakumar Helicopter Accident:

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's helicopter was hit by an eagle near Hosakote. He was on his way to Mulabagilu for an election rally. His camera person received minor injuries during the incident. pic.twitter.com/U6MEfu5ek9 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

