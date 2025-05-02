In a cinematic twist, a 19-year-old attempted murder accused escaped police custody in broad daylight outside Bhadrakali Police Station, Nashik. Krish Kiran Shinde, arrested in an assault case, fled on April 29 with the help of a bike-borne accomplice, Kiran Yuvraj Pardeshi. Surveillance footage shows Shinde slipping from police grip and escaping on a two-wheeler. Pardeshi took him first to Nilgiri Bagh, then to a forested area in Igatpuri. Police tracked and arrested Pardeshi within 12 hours, later re-arresting Shinde. The original case involves the violent attack on Amol Arun Hirve (40) by Shinde, a juvenile, and others. Shinde had escaped during a transfer for investigation. Both are now back in custody as the case proceeds. Bihar: Man Escapes Unhurt As Train Passes Over Him At Samastipur Railway Station, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Accused Flees Police Custody in Nashik

ℕ𝔸𝕊ℍ𝕀𝕂 | In a stunning display of agility, Krish Shinde, a suspect in custody for a murderous attack, made a daring escape from the Bhadrakali police in Nashik. After being remanded to four days of police custody by the court, Shinde broke free from the officers' grasp… pic.twitter.com/33lsfrCMZh — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) May 1, 2025

