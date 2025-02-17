Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited the Haji Malang Dargah in Kalyan during Urs celebrations on February 15, accompanied by security personnel and officials. Shinde joined in ‘Puja aarti’ at the Sufi shrine and presented a saffron chadar inscribed with ‘OM’ and Hindu deities’ names on the tomb. Videos of the visit have gone viral, showing people clad in saffron attire waving Hanuman flags and chanting “Jai Shri Ram” inside the shrine. This comes amid the ongoing controversy over claims that the dargah was originally a Hindu temple. In January, Shinde vowed to “liberate” the site for Hindus. The dispute over Haji Malang dates back to 1817, with certain groups asserting it was once the samadhi of Machindranath, a revered Nathpanthi saint. ‘Flirting With Enemies’: From Sharad Pawar Praising Eknath Shinde to Shiv Sena UBT Leaders’ Meetings With Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Alliances Face Testing Times.

Eknath Shinde Joins ‘Puja Aarti at Haji Malang Dargah

#Kalyan Dargah Haji Malang at Kalyan was visited by Dy. CM Shinde .He is leading a movement which claims that this DARGAH is actually Baba Machhender Nath's Samadhi , a Hindu shrine pic.twitter.com/tfIgLPVV14 — Saeed Hameed (@urdujournosaeed) February 14, 2025

