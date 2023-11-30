The deadline for publishing exit polls for the elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana was rescheduled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 30, 2023. The Commission has now declared that the findings of the exit poll cannot be made public until 5.30 pm on November 30. Exit polls between 7 am on November 7 and 6:30 pm on November 30 were prohibited by the ECI last month when it announced the voting timetable for five states (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana). Exit Poll 2023 Results Date, Time, Live Streaming: Know When and Where To Watch Result Predictions for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly Elections.

ECI Reschedules Timeline for Exit Polls of Five States

Correction on timings of Exit Polls may be noted, which have been revised. pic.twitter.com/juuqu3sf7a — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) November 30, 2023

