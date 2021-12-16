Walmart owned Indian retail company Flipkart Chief executive officer (CEO) Kalyan Krishnamurthy met Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

"Delighted to meet with Hon’ble CM of AP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to apprise him of the widespread ecosystem impact that Flipkart Group is creating. Assured him of our continued commitment to creating thousands of livelihood opportunities in the state, including for farmers", Tweet Krishnamurthy.

