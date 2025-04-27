In a shocking incident, a customer at the renowned Kaleva Restaurant in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, found cockroaches crawling over pani puris stored in a box. The customer captured the disturbing scene on his mobile phone and shared the video on social media, sparking outrage. Despite Kaleva’s reputation and high pricing, the viral clip exposed severe hygiene negligence. Shared widely on April 26, the video shows cockroaches roaming freely among the food items, raising serious health concerns. The customer confronted the staff and demanded to speak with the restaurant owner. A Journalist’s report criticised the restaurant, highlighting that even local street vendors maintain better cleanliness than the upscale eatery. Hyderabad: Cockroach Infestation, Rotten Vegetables and Expired Products Found at 2 Restaurants During Inspection by Food Safety Task Force (See Pics and Videos) .

Cockroaches in Pani Puri

नाम और दाम बड़े और दर्शन छोटे! राजनगर एक्सटेंशन के कलेवा रेस्टोरेंट में हाइजीन का स्तर देखिए, किस प्रकार गोलगप्पो के बीच कॉकरोच विचरण करते नजर आ रहे है, इन्हें खाकर बीमार पड़ना स्वाभाविक है। रेहड़ी पटरी वाले का भी साफ सफाई का स्तर इससे बेहतर होता है, लेकिन उनसे दस गुना महंगा खाना… pic.twitter.com/lvuGQUr6Vu — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) April 26, 2025

