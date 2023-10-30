A 21-year-old woman has died in a hospital after falling from an auto-rickshaw when two bike-borne miscreants dragged her out in an attempt to snatch her mobile phone in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A CCTV video of the incident has now surfaced online which shows two men on bike dragging the college student, identified as Kirti Singh, out of a moving auto-rickshaw in order to steal her mobile phone. The college student apparently falls on the road and sustains serious head injuries that eventually leads to her death. The incident occurred in broad daylight on October 28. One of the two suspects was shot dead in police encounter the following day. Ghaziabad: College Student Kirti Singh Dies After Falling off Auto During Phone Snatching Bid by Bike-Borne Men, One Accused Killed in Police Encounter.

Miscreants Drag Kirti Singh Out Of Auto:

Ghaziabad CCTV where two people can be seen how the crime was committed - #Ghaziabad #Snatching #CCTV pic.twitter.com/ZyYtoNkqWz — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) October 30, 2023

