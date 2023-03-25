Ghaziabad, March 25: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at her parents' house in Nandgram after she refused to return home for her father-in-law's last rites. Sandhya (24) was found dead by her grandmother in her room on Wednesday, hours after her husband, Bijendra Kumar, left for Meerut.

Bijendra was arrested on the basis of evidence gathered from CCTV footage and other investigation, TOI quoted DCP city Nipun Agarwal as saying.

A day after the death of Sandhya’s uncle, on March 20, Bijendra had sent his wife to her native place in Nandgram.

On March 21, Bijendra's father too died and he called Sandhya and asked her to return, but she did not come. This infuriated Bijendra and he made a plan to kill her, police said.

On Wednesday, Bijendra went to his in-laws’ house and asked Sandhya why she did not return home and got into a fight with her, and ended up strangling her with her dupatta, police said. To make it look like a suicide, he opened Sandhya's hands and threw the dupatta under the bed. He left the body on the bed, with the scarf around her neck.

He was also angry as he suspected her of being involved in an illicit relationship. Bijendra was arrested and an FIR was lodged against him under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

