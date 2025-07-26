A woman in Navi Mumbai narrowly escaped disaster after following Google Maps directions that led her car off the Dhruvatara jetty and into Belapur Creek early Friday morning, July 25. Around 1 AM, while travelling from Belapur to Ulwe, she was misled onto a path beneath a bridge instead of the bridge itself, causing her vehicle to plunge into the water. Local Marine Security Force personnel witnessed the accident and promptly rescued her from the creek, ensuring her safety. A crane was later used to pull the car out, as videos of the recovery circulated on social media. This mishap adds to growing concerns over the accuracy of GPS navigation systems in India. Google Maps Glitch in Uttar Pradesh: Car Hangs Off Under-Construction Flyover on NH 24 After GPS Leads Driver to Dead End in Maharajganj, Video Goes Viral.

Woman Drives Into Creek Following Google Maps

A woman following Google Maps directions in Navi Mumbai drove her car off the Dhruvatara jetty into the creek near Belapur early Friday. By: @Raina_Assainar #NaviMumbai #Belapur #Accidents #rescue pic.twitter.com/NcZPejkTvL — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 26, 2025

Google Maps Error Leads Woman Into Creek

