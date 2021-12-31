New Delhi, December 31: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decided against raising the GST rate on textile from 5% to 12%. The Council in its previous meeting on September 17 had decided to correct the "inverted" duty structure in textile sectors, reported ANI. However, the council said that it would now review the matter in February as far as GST rates on textile is concerned. Several states had imposed hiking the GST rates on textiles when the announcement regarding the same was made.

GST Council has decided to retain the status quo on GST rate on textile to 5% and not raise it to 12%: Finance Minister @nsitharaman after GST Council Meeting pic.twitter.com/b9DVRS9IC1 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 31, 2021

