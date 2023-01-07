A massive fire broke out on the seventh floor of a building near Girdharnagar Circle in Gujarat. According to reports, the blaze engulfed the seventh floor of a building near Girdharnagar Circle in the Shahibaug area of ​​Ahmedabad. After the incident was reported, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire. Reportedly, the incident took place in Green Orchid building in Shahibagh's Girdharnagar. As per various reports, a 15-year-old girl, who was injured in the fire incident succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital. Ahmedabad Textile Godown Fire: Death Toll Rises to 12, Rescue Operation Completed.

Check Tweet:

Gujarat | A fire broke out on the seventh floor of a building near Girdharnagar Circle in the Shahibaug area of ​​Ahmedabad. Fire tenders are present on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/b7eKIRtPDk — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

Watch Video:

