In the run-up to the Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the nomination form of the Congress candidate from Surat faces rejection over alleged signature forgery. Reportedly, Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination papers were dismissed after his three proposers declared in affidavits to the district election officer that they had not endorsed his candidacy. District Election Officer Sourabh Pardhi acted on April 21, refusing the nomination based on the absence of Kumbhani's proposed supporters before the officer. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Files His Nomination From Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Bhupendra Patel Accompanies Him (Watch Video).

Nomination Form of Congress Candidate from Surat Rejected

