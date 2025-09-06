Six people were killed after a ropeway trolley malfunctioned and broke down on Saturday, September 6, news agency PTI reported, citing the police. "Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district", said Gujarat Police. In August 2023, 60 passengers in 10 cabins were stranded mid-air for over 40 minutes after a cable on the ropeway connecting the Kalika Mata temple in Gujarat's Pavagadh came off. The incident occurred shortly before the closing time of 8 pm, when the track rope of the aerial ropeway came off the conveyor. The passengers, who were six in each cabin, were stuck at a height of 763 meters. BMW Car Accident in Gandhinagar: Speeding Luxury Car Crushes Beautician to Death While Crossing Road in Gujarat, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

6 Dead After Ropeway Trolley Breaks Down at Gujarat's Pavagadh Hill Temple

Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2025

