The Ahmedabad police on Monday said that the news that the Aam Aadmi Party office has been raided by the police has come to light through social media. Clarifying the news, the Ahmedabad Police said that no such raids have been carried out by the city police.

कल आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यालय पर अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस द्वारा रेड करने में आई, ऐसा समाचार सोशल मीडिया से ज्ञात हुआ है. *इस प्रकार का कोई रेड अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस के द्वारा करने में नहीं आई है* — Ahmedabad Police 👮‍♀️અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) September 12, 2022

