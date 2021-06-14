Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Monday remembered Guru Arjan Dev Ji on his martyrdom day today. Taking to Twitter, the Punjab Chief Minister hailed the contribution of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth guru of the Sikhs. Guru Arjan Dev Ji was the first of the two gurus who was martyred in the Sikh faith on June 16, 1606.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)