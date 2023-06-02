A video of two guys kissing on triple ride in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has been going viral on social media. While the Rampur police took cognizance of the viral video, it remained unclear if cops were able to identify the boys. In one of the tweets, the Rampur had said the number plate of scooty seen in the video was not clear and they were checking footages from CCTV cameras to identify the boys. Now, a Twitter user has shared a new video of boys who were seen kissing on a moving scooty. This video shows faces of the boys. In response to this video, the Rampur police said that necessary action was being taken. In the first video, the boys were seen passionately kissing on moving scooty. Boys Kissing on Triple Ride in UP: Video of Guys Lip-Locking on Moving Scooty in Rampur Goes Viral, Traffic Police Directed to Take Necessary Action.

Rampur Police Response to New Video of Boys:

उक्त संदर्भ में आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु संबंधित को निर्देशित किया गया। — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) June 1, 2023

Guys Kissing Viral Video:

