The Haryana government has established a four member committee to assess the creation of new districts, tehsils, sub-tehsils, and administrative subdivisions. The committee, tasked with improving administrative efficiency and citizen service access, will submit its recommendations within three months. Members of the committee include Krishan Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, and Shyam Singh Rana. The panel will consider demographic, economic, and geographical factors for restructuring. The notification dated December 4 states, "The Governor of Haryana is pleased to constitute a committee comprising of the following members for going into the issue of reorganization of Districts, Sub-divisions, Tahsils, Sub-tahsils, Blocks, Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis." Bonalu Festival 2024: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Offers Prayers at Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Hyderabad.

New Committee to Explore Creation of Haryana Districts

The Haryana govt has formed a 4-member committee to explore the creation of new districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, and sub-tehsils. The committee will submit its report within three months and may consult MLAs if needed. This initiative aims to enhance administrative efficiency pic.twitter.com/rVzcJQ8Z3o — IANS (@ians_india) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)