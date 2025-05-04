Parts of Chennai witnessed a fresh spell of rainfall on Saturday, as showers lashed several areas. The rain brought some respite from the rising temperatures and was welcomed by residents across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current weather pattern is expected to persist. The forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms over the coming days. The IMD has advised residents to stay updated on local weather alerts and take precautions, especially during periods of heavy rain. Civic authorities have also been alerted to monitor waterlogging and traffic disruptions in vulnerable areas. Weather Forecast Today, May 04: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rainfall Through the Week

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Rain lashes parts of Chennai. According to IMD, in the coming days, partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm is expected in the city. pic.twitter.com/ICJ4AxjDoS — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)