A horrific road accident claimed two lives in the early hours of July 6 after a high-speed Hayabusa superbike rammed into a Zomato delivery boy’s bike near the roadside. The shocking incident, caught on CCTV, shows the powerful bike slamming into the delivery rider around 2:15 AM, dragging him several metres before skidding and bursting into flames. The delivery boy, Kartik, died on the spot, while the biker, Syed Saroon from Chamarajanagar, sustained severe burn injuries and later died in hospital. The impact of the collision and subsequent fire has left local residents shaken. An FIR has been filed at NR Traffic Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway. Mysuru Road Accident: Reality Show Star Aleesha Dies After Her Car Loses Control and Crashes in Karnataka While Traveling to Bengaluru for Performance.

High-Speed Hayabusa Hits Zomato Rider in Mysuru

"Speed thrills, but Kills" , CCTV has captured this chilling accident from Mysuru where a speeding Hayabusa crashes into a delivery boy, killing him, the rider of the superbike has also succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/l6zxYbbNgv — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) July 8, 2025

