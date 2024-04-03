The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently denied bail to a woman who has been accused of filing false rape cases against multiple men. The woman has so far filed five rape cases against different men. The woman approached the high court for bail after she was accused of extorting money from a man and ransacking his shop. While perusing the case diary, Justice Maninder Bhatti discovered that the woman was accused of extortion. The high court also observed that the woman had previously filed multiple cases against several men, including two against her husband. Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Protection to Teen Live-In Couple, Says ‘Not Necessary to Enjoy Every Right Conferred by Constitution’.

HC on Rape Case

Madhya Pradesh High Court denies bail to woman accused of filing false rape cases against multiple men report by @whattalawyer https://t.co/bonrofU1gw — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)