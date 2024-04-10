The Delhi High Court recently said that the mere mention of an individual's name in a suicide note cannot be the sole basis for prosecuting him or her to face trial or conviction for the offence of abetment of suicide. The high court also said that Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) requires a causal link or proximity to be established between the acts of the accused and the deceased committing suicide. "Mere mention of the name of certain individual(s) in the suicide note, stating therein that they are responsible for his death cannot ipso facto be the sole basis for putting the accused to face trial or for conviction under Section 306 IPC," Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said. HC on Divorce: Delhi High Court Grants Divorce to Husband, Says 'Wife Openly Humiliating Husband, Calling Him Impotent Amounts to Mental Cruelty'.

