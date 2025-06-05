A major tragedy was averted at Cuttack railway station after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable displayed extraordinary courage and alertness. A 44-year-old passenger from Mirzapur, West Bengal, slipped while attempting to board the moving Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Express. As he lost his balance, he came perilously close to falling into the gap between the platform and the speeding train. The vigilant constable, positioned nearby, sprang into action and managed to pull the man to safety just in time, preventing what could have been a fatal accident. Eyewitnesses praised the constable’s quick reflexes and bravery. The passenger sustained minor injuries and was given immediate medical assistance. Heroic Act Caught on Camera in Chennai: Man Puts His Life on the Line, Saves Boy From Electrocution in Waterlogged Street; Video Surfaces.

Heroic Act Caught on Camera

VIDEO | Cuttack: A Railway Constable displayed exceptional bravery and presence of mind by saving a 44-year-old passenger from Mirzapur, West Bengal, who slipped while attempting to board the moving Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Express. As the train was already in motion, the passenger… pic.twitter.com/ShOYqnmr6G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)