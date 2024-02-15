A Mumbai sessions court has rejected a woman’s appeal against a lower court’s decision regarding her domestic violence complaint against her husband and in-laws. The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Ashish Ayachit, stated that a man providing financial support and time to his mother does not constitute domestic violence. The judge further noted that the allegations were unclear and lacked evidence to prove that the woman was subjected to domestic violence. The woman, an assistant at the state secretariat ‘Mantralaya’, had filed a complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, seeking protection, financial aid, and compensation. She alleged that her mother-in-law was against her job and harassed her, and that she frequently had disputes with her husband and his mother. HC on Alimony to Wife: Purpose of Domestic Violence Act is to Support Victims, Not Sent People to Jail For Failing to Pay Maintenance, Says Delhi High Court.

Domestic Violence Case

Husband spending time with mother, giving her money is not domestic violence towards wife: Mumbai Court report by @Neha_Jozie https://t.co/DNY8fgALix — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 14, 2024

