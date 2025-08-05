In a dramatic incident on Tuesday morning, August 5, a water tanker plunged into a drainage canal after a section of the road caved in near Virinchi Hospital at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, following heavy overnight rains. The mishap occurred on Road No 1 when a concrete slab covering the drainage gave way under the weight of the vehicle. The driver sustained minor injuries and was quickly rescued, as per reports. Officials noted that the road was built over a nala more than 30 years ago, and its ageing structure, combined with intense rainfall, likely triggered the collapse. Shocking visuals from the scene showed the tanker nose-deep in the drain, drawing concern from locals. Authorities have since cordoned off the area and launched repair work. Hyderabad Rains: Cyberabad Police Issue Advisory Urging IT Companies To Implement Work From Home Amid Heavy Rain Forecast.

Banjara Hills Road Caves In, Tanker Plunges Into Drain

#Hyderabad: A water tanker fell into the drain, after a large portion of concrete cover over the drainage along the road Caves-in near the #VirinchiHospital, #BanjaraHills, maybe it was weak, due to heavy rains yesterday and unable to carry the tanker's weight.#CavesIn pic.twitter.com/RvzLihem6q — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 5, 2025

