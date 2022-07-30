After controversy erupted over his comments on Mumbai not being the financial capital if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's office clarified his position regarding his speech in Andheri. "Marathi people's contribution is the most in bringing up Maharashtra. Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra. It is also the financial capital of the country," Koshyari's office said. It also stated that the governor spoke only on the contribution made by Gujaratis & Rajasthanis.

Check tweet:

"I had no intention of underestimating Marathi people. I spoke only on the contribution made by Gujaratis & Rajasthanis. Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard, this is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today", clarifies Maharashtra Governor's Office — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

