IMA Suggest PM Modi to Gear Up COVID-19 Vaccination Drive:

Indian Medical Association writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggests "gearing up of COVID19 vaccination drive with immediate effect and permit those above 18 years to receive vaccine". pic.twitter.com/1mMpfC5e4y — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)