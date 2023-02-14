British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai have been "raided" by the Income Tax Department, according to reports. Teams of the I-T department are conducting "survey operation" at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. Congress has reacted to the I-T department's action on the BBC. The opposition party has made an explicit comment, saying, "first came the BBC documentary, it was banned. Now IT has raided BBC. Undeclared emergency". Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Complete Ban on BBC Operating in India

BBC’s Mumbai, and Delhi Offices Under IT Radar:

Income Tax department teams at BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices, conducting survey operation: officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2023

Congress Calls IT 'Raid' on BBC Undeclared Emergency:

पहले BBC की डॉक्यूमेंट्री आई, उसे बैन किया गया। अब BBC पर IT का छापा पड़ गया है। अघोषित आपातकाल — Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)