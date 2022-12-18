India can play a big role to tackle climate change globally, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr. R K Ranjan. He was speaking on the sidelines of a programme at Assam University in Silchar on Sunday, he said that at a time when the world is reeling under food and energy crisis in the post-Covid situation, India has the opportunity to take the lead in keeping climate change under control. G20 Presidency: India Looks To Bring Positive Change To Overcome Inflation, Food Security and Climate Change Issues Amid Global Challenges

