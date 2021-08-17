Amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, reports inform that the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it. According to a tweet by ANI quoting sources, the staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely, late last evening. Kabul has been gripped by fear and panic after the Taliban entered the Afghan capital city on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Government of India has been 'closely monitoring' all developments there. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday announced the helpline number -- 919717785379-- as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation. Taliban Sweeps Afghanistan: India Needs To Strengthen Security Set Up at Jammu and Kashmir Borders, Say Experts.

Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it. The staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely, late last evening: Sources pic.twitter.com/fn6XV4p8rF — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

