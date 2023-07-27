A 3-year-old female Labrador who was suffering from heat stroke in Manipur was saved by the Indian Army on Thursday. She was a service dog. Mady, who is working as a search and rescue dog, was critically ill as a result of a heat stroke. On July 24, she was transported from Leimakong, Manipur, to the Army Veterinary Hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland, in an army helicopter in order to save her life. The Indian Army's Eastern Command notified that Mady is now safe and well, which was encouraging. Indian Army Dog Alvin Shows High Standards of Training, Detects Anti-Personnel Mine Near Line of Control Preventing Casualties (See Pic).

Indian Army Dog Airlifted From Manipur to Nagaland

Mady, a 3-year-old female Labrador who is a Search & Rescue dog, was seriously ill due to Heat Stroke. To save her life, on 24th July she was evacuated in an Army Helicopter from Leimakong, Manipur to Army Veterinary Hospital at Dimapur, Nagaland. It is heartening that Mady is… pic.twitter.com/Y2gIXm4HoD — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

