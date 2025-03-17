Maharashtra Cyber has issued a second summons to YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina in connection with India’s Got Latent case. He has been asked to appear for questioning and record his statement on March 19. Despite being summoned earlier, Raina did not appear for questioning, prompting authorities to take further action. Maharashtra Cyber is continuing its investigation, and officials expect him to comply with the latest notice. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy: Comedian Harsh Gujral Deletes ‘The Escape Room’ Episodes From YouTube Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina’s Legal Cases Against Obscenity.

Maharashtra Cyber Issues Second Summons to YouTuber Samay Raina

