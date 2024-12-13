Hundreds of IndiGo passengers traveling to and from Turkey have been stranded for over 24 hours due to what the airline attributes to "operational reasons". This includes travellers on at least four flights connecting Istanbul with Delhi and Mumbai. Flyers took to social media platform X to claim that the flights were delayed multiple times. Responding to the chaotic situation, the airline said: ""We are aware of the delays on the IndiGo flight connections to Istanbul. We accord the highest priority towards customer convenience and out teams are available at all contact points to assist customers. IndiGo apologises for the inconvenience caused to the customers."

IndiGo Cancels All Flights To and From Ranchi Due to Dense Fog, Check Details.

IndiGo Flight From Istanbul to Mumbai Delayed

Lot of people stranded at the airport due to pathetic services by @IndiGo6E and @TurkishAirlines operators. Never book flights with them as they dont value passengers time. You can never be on time with @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/YLUAtIoFwv — Revathi Dhotre (@dh_rev28) December 13, 2024

A Life Lesson in Patience

@IndiGo6E IndiGo 6E18 from Istanbul to Mumbai isn’t just a flight, it’s a life lesson in patience, endurance, and questioning all your life choices. Nearly 2 days delayed—guess they’re waiting for the Wright brothers to come and personally fix the plane. #6EternalSuffering — Anand Chandrasekhar (@iceberg_444) December 13, 2024

Would Like To Request a Refund

Hi, we are concerned to know what went wrong. We request you to kindly share your PNR and contact details via DM, so we may get this checked. ~Nidhi https://t.co/xcJPAig2qK — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)