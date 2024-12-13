Hundreds of IndiGo passengers traveling to and from Turkey have been stranded for over 24 hours due to what the airline attributes to "operational reasons". This includes travellers on at least four flights connecting Istanbul with Delhi and Mumbai. Flyers took to social media platform X to claim that the flights were delayed multiple times. Responding to the chaotic situation, the airline said: ""We are aware of the delays on the IndiGo flight connections to Istanbul. We accord the highest priority towards customer convenience and out teams are available at all contact points to assist customers. IndiGo apologises for the inconvenience caused to the customers."

