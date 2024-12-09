All flights to and from Ranchi have been cancelled today due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog in the area. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for alternate flight arrangements or to claim refunds. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and updates will be provided as conditions improve. IndiGo Airlines Flight Aborts Landing After Touchdown at Chennai Airport Amid Cyclone Fengal, Shocking Video Surfaces.

IndiGo Travel Advisory

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to having clear skies soon. (2/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 9, 2024

