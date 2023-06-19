Airline carrier IndiGo has placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, the airline confirmed on Monday. In an official statement, the airline company said that the 500 Airbus will provide the airline further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035. "This 500 aircraft order is not only IndiGo’s largest order, but also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus," IndiGo said. IndiGo Flight Attendants Fight With Passenger Old Video Goes Viral: 5-Year-Old Clip of Airline Staff Misbehaving With Elderly Man Doing Rounds on Twitter, Here’s What Had Happened in 2017.

IndiGo Makes Record Order for 500 Airbus A320

IndiGo places an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, says the airline company. This will provide the airline further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035. This 500 aircraft order is not only IndiGo’s largest order, but also the largest-ever single aircraft… pic.twitter.com/FZqQZuYu29 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)