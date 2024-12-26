Three people were injured, and five municipal vehicles damaged as Bajrang Dal members clashed with Indore Municipal Corporation workers during an anti-encroachment operation on Wednesday morning in Satyadev Nagar and Datt Nagar. The municipal team was removing illegal cow shelters and transporting stray cattle, following complaints of encroachment. Bajrang Dal members arrived, accusing workers of animal cruelty, claiming cattle were being transported in overcrowded vehicles. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation. Deputy Commissioner Lata Agrawal stated the shelters were unauthorised and removed as per the Commissioner’s orders. Bajrang Dal’s Pappu Gochale alleged municipal workers misbehaved, prompting their response. No FIR has been filed yet, and officials are investigating the incident. Videos of the clash have surfaced online. Zomato Delivery Man Forced To Remove Santa Claus Outfit by Hindu Jagran Manch Members in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore (Watch Video).

Bajrang Dal Members Clash with Municipal Workers During Eviction of Cow Shelter

सरकारी ज़मींन पर अवैध गौशाले कि स्थानीय लोगों की शिकायत पर नगर निगम कि टीम ने अतिक्रमण हटाया और गायों को गौशाला ले जाने लगे। इसी बीच कथित बजरंग दल के लोगों ने बबलू कल्याणे की टीम पर हमला कर दिया। और लगभग 20 वाहनों के साथ तोड़ फोड़ की। घटना गंभीर है, कार्यवाही कि उम्मीद कम है।+ pic.twitter.com/ZGd2XXVPZf — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) December 25, 2024

