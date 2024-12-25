A Zomato delivery boy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was harassed and intimidated by members of the Hindu Jagran Manch for wearing a Santa Claus costume while delivering food. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, occurred when the delivery boy, dressed as Santa, was stopped in the middle of the road by the group on Christmas 2024 day. The workers forcibly made him remove the Santa Claus costume, reportedly angered by his attire. They questioned why he did not wear saffron during Hindu festivals. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Zomato Delivery Boy Caught on Camera Stealing Customer's Package From Doorstep After Delivering Food, Company Apologises After CCTV Video Surfaces.

#MP, #Indore "हिंदू हो कर सांता क्लास की ड्रेस पहनते हो? A right-wing group member coerced Mr. Arjun, a Zomato delivery partner, to remove his Santa Claus costume. In celebration of #Christmas2024, Zomato had provided Santa Claus outfits to spread holiday cheer. pic.twitter.com/xFoYHnAayU — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) December 25, 2024

