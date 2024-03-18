IPS Manoj Sharma Whose Life Inspired '12th Fail' Movie Promoted to Inspector General Rank, Thanks People for Support During His Journey

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the 12th Fail movie, has been promoted to Inspector General (IG) from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Maharashtra Police.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 18, 2024 03:22 PM IST

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the 12th Fail movie, has been promoted to Inspector General (IG) from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Maharashtra Police. Sharma took to X, formerly Twitter, to share this news. This significant milestone in his career was announced following the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC)'s approval of promotions for IPS officers from the 2003, 2004, and 2005 batches. Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Orders Removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, Home Secretary in Six States Ahead of General Elections, Say Sources.

IPS Manoj Sharma is Now IG

    IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the 12th Fail movie, has been promoted to Inspector General (IG) from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Maharashtra Police. Sharma took to X, formerly Twitter, to share this news. This significant milestone in his career was announced following the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC)'s approval of promotions for IPS officers from the 2003, 2004, and 2005 batches. Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Orders Removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, Home Secretary in Six States Ahead of General Elections, Say Sources.

