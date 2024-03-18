IPS Manoj Sharma Whose Life Inspired '12th Fail' Movie Promoted to Inspector General Rank, Thanks People for Support During His Journey

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the 12th Fail movie, has been promoted to Inspector General (IG) from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Maharashtra Police. Sharma took to X, formerly Twitter, to share this news. This significant milestone in his career was announced following the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC)'s approval of promotions for IPS officers from the 2003, 2004, and 2005 batches. Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Orders Removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, Home Secretary in Six States Ahead of General Elections, Say Sources.

IPS Manoj Sharma is Now IG

ASP से शुरू हुई यात्रा आज के भारत सरकार के ऑर्डर से IG बनने तक जा पहुँची है। इस लंबी यात्रा में साथ देने के लिए मन से सभी का आभार🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LEITH1OVVp — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaIPS) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)