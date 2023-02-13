The world will celebrate the day of love tomorrow, but the Shiv Sena workers in Madhya Pradesh have other plans. The Shivsainiks in MP were seen perfoming a very "sacred" ritual ahead of Valentine's Day 2023. A video is going viral on social media that shows the workers applying oil on sticks to beat up couples and lovebirds. The video is reported from Sagar in Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led Madhya Pradesh. The men in the video could be heard saying "jaha milenge bittu-sona, tod denge kona-kona." The party workers have issued a verbal threat to the romantics that if found celebrating Valentine's Day, they will be thrashed. Madhya Pradesh: Six-Year-Old Boy Takes Ill Father to Hospital on Handcart in Singrauli (Watch Video).

'Jaha Milenge Bittu-Sona, Tod Denge Kona-Kona':

