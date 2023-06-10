A shocking incident unfolded when participants of two wedding processions met in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. During Barabanki Baraat, an argument broke out between the two groups over a DJ song, which soon escalated into a violent fight. The crowd used bricks, lathis, and poles to assault each other physically. The clash resulted in around a dozen individuals sustaining injuries, with several in critical condition. TV Debate Fight Viral Video: Shoaib Jamai Abused, Attacked by Co-Panelist Subuhi Khan, Forced to Leave Live Show.

Barabanki Baraat Fight Video:

वीडियो बहुत वायरल है। एक घर में दो बारात साथ आ गई। गाना और डांस को लेकर तकरार हुई। उसके बाद जो लात घूंसा। जूता चप्पल। डंडा। ईंट पत्थर चले की इंटरनेट पर बवाल मचा हुआ है। मामला बाराबंकी का है। हनीफ के घर दो बेटियों की बारात आई थी। इस वीडियो ने बागपत के वायरल वीडियो की याद ताजा कर… pic.twitter.com/EJ4XZIHfy1 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) June 9, 2023

Police Response:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)