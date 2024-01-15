In the Avaniapuram Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, 45 individuals, including two police personnel, sustained injuries. Nine of them have been referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment. The Jallikattu competition kicked off on January 15 in Avaniyapuram village, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. The traditional bull-taming sport is part of the Pongal harvest festival celebrations in Tamil Nadu. Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: Traditional Bull-Taming Sport Underway in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amid Pongal Celebrations (Watch Video).

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 45 people, including two police personnel, were injured in the Avaniapuram Jallikattu event and 9 people were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/Nx0SLNXI5E — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)