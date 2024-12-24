Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir became a vibrant cultural hub as it hosted the inaugural Jashn Chilla-e-Kalan festival, celebrating the region's heritage despite the harsh winter chill. The festival, a collaborative effort by the Baramulla District Administration, local students, and the Indian Army, aimed to showcase the area's rich traditions while fostering youth engagement. The event featured a range of activities, including folk music, traditional dance performances, and exhibitions of local handicrafts, providing a glimpse into the cultural fabric of Kashmir. The freezing temperatures failed to deter participants and visitors, who gathered in large numbers to support the celebration of their heritage. ‘Chillai Kalan’ Brings Intense Cold Wave to Kashmir, Freezing Dal Lake and Plunging Temperatures to -6.2°C (Watch Video).

Gulmarg Celebrates Rich Heritage Amid Freezing Temperatures

Watch: Gulmarg Hosts Inaugural Jashn Chilla-e-Kalan Festival Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, hosted the inaugural Jashn Chilla-e-Kalan festival in freezing temperatures, celebrating the region's rich heritage. Organized by the Baramulla District Administration, local students, and the… pic.twitter.com/5ZpykaEBFx — IANS (@ians_india) December 24, 2024

