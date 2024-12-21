Kashmir is experiencing its harshest winter yet as the 40-day period of ‘Chillai Kalan’ ushers in an intense cold wave, causing Dal Lake in Srinagar to freeze. The iconic lake, known for its picturesque beauty, is now blanketed with ice, marking the peak of the region’s winter chill. ‘Chillai Kalan,’ the coldest phase of winter in Kashmir, began on December 21 and is expected to last for 40 days. During this period, temperatures often drop well below freezing, bringing freezing conditions to the region. The ongoing cold wave has led to the freezing of water bodies, including Dal Lake, and widespread frost, with temperatures in Srinagar plunging to -6.2°C. Srinagar Fog: Thick Layer of Fog and Mist Engulf Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, Houseboats and Shikaras Float in Silence (Watch Video).

Chillai Kalan’ Brings Intense Cold Wave to Kashmir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)