In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, Traffic Sub-Inspector (TSI) Ramnivas has been suspended after he allegedly assaulted an ice cream vendor during a routine traffic check. The vendor, identified as Rohit, was reportedly stopped by the officer in the Premnagar area and asked to produce documents. According to reports, the officer then took two ice creams but refused to pay. When Rohit demanded payment, he was brutally beaten, sustaining a serious head injury. The incident came to light after a video of the assault surfaced on social media, prompting swift action from the authorities. Jhansi SSP took immediate cognisance of the matter and ordered the TSI's suspension. A police statement confirmed that further departmental proceedings are underway. Varanasi: Cop Caught Brutally Thrashing Student, Dragging Him by Hair Inside Station in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

UP Traffic Sub Inspector Beats Icecream Vendor After He Asks Him To Pay

UP Traffic Sub Inspector Suspended

