In a bizarre turn of events, a man who allegedly broke into a Kali temple in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum to steal gold and silver ornaments ended up falling asleep beside the idol—and was caught red-handed the next morning. The suspect, identified as Veer Nayak, reportedly broke the temple’s back door lock and looted valuables including the deity’s crown. But instead of fleeing, he dozed off inside the sanctum. A shocked priest discovered him asleep near the idol with stolen items beside him and alerted locals and police. Officers from Badajamda police station arrived, woke him up, and arrested him. Station in-charge Baleshwar Oraon confirmed the arrest, adding that the accused admitted to the theft attempt but claimed he didn’t know when he had fallen asleep. An investigation into the incident is underway. Noida: Thief Caught on Camera Stealing a Car Side Mirror in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

