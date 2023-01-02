Blood samples of all the five accused in the Kanjhawala hit and run case has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to examine if they had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident. In the early hours of Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was reportedly killed after being pulled by a Baleno car for several kilometres. According to the FSL, the FSL authorities examined the car and found no signs of blood inside or on the seats. Kanjhawala Hit and Run Case: Forensic Science Laboratory Team Doesn’t Find Blood Stain on Seat of Car That Dragged Woman to Death in Delhi

Kanjhawala death case | Blood samples of all five accused have been sent to FSL for examination to determine if they had consumed alcohol. — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

