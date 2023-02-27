A man was allegedly beaten to death with rods and brick over old enmity in Eidgah area under the limits of Colonelganj police station on Sunday evening. The police said that the incident was the fallout of a parking dispute which took place about two years ago. The accused are victim Sanjiv Prasad’s neighbours and on Sunday evening dragged him from the house over the same issue and killed him by hitting a rod on his head. The police swung into action and arrested the accused -Ramkumar, his brother Ashok, nephew Abhishek, a woman of their family, while other family members fled from the house. Ghaziabad: Pre-Wedding Cocktail Party Turns Into Brutal Fight; Groom, Guests Molested, Beaten by Hotel Bouncers and Staff in Masuri (Watch Video).

Man Beaten to Death Over Old Enmity in Kanpur:

