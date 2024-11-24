A woman from Kanpur Dehat gave birth to healthy triplets—two boys and a girl—at a private hospital in Kanpur on Sunday. The successful C-section was performed by Dr Priya Gupta and her skilled medical team. Both the mother and the newborns are in excellent health, thanks to the meticulous care provided by the hospital staff. A video of the joyous moment, showing the babies and the smiling doctor, has gone viral on social media. This rare occurrence has brought immense happiness to the family and hospital staff and highlights advancements in medical care. Many locals are visiting the hospital, eager to celebrate this extraordinary birth, which has become a trending topic in the region. Ghaziabad: Parking Dispute Turns Violent As Man Kicked and Punched in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

Woman in Kanpur Gives Birth to Healthy Triplets in Rare Medical Miracle

